PM announces special task force to tackle praedial larceny

The Government is intensifying measures to combat praedial larceny, with a special police task force to be put in place, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The prime minister made the disclosure while addressing the 69th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon, on Monday, August 7, where he decried the scourge of farm theft.

“We must conquer praedial larceny,” he said. “At its core, it is reprehensible that someone should reap where they did not sow – that someone should benefit from your labour when they did not toil. We must respect the effort of our farmers,” the prime minister noted.

He informed that Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green has been tasked with coming up with a “viable solution” to the issue, noting that legislation is in place for the establishment of a special task force.

The prime minister said that work is also ongoing to facilitate the electronic tagging of animals and enable farmers to access the service at affordable rates.

As it relates to access to irrigation, Holness said the St Elizabeth-based Pedro Plains irrigation scheme will shortly come on stream to “move us steadily towards our goal of irrigating our arable lands”.

Approximately $300 million has been budgeted for the irrigation scheme, which will see water being lifted from Black River to the Pedro Plains of southern St Elizabeth.