'Rushan' charged for allegedly shooting man in the face in Clarendon

A 21-year-old man has been hit with several criminal charges following a gun attack on another man in Cornpiece district, Clarendon, on Sunday.

David Green, otherwise called 'Rushan', of Top Hill, Hayes, Clarendon, is charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The May Pen Police say about 8:30 p.m., the complainant was on his way home when he was allegedly attacked by Green who opened gunfire hitting him in the face.

The complainant managed to escape and was assisted to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

A report was made to the police and Green was arrested during an operation in his community.

He was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

