Trailer overturns killing man outside GraceKennedy distribution centre

A man was killed on Friday afternoon after a trailer overturned outside the gates of the GraceKennedy distribution centre in St Catherine.

GraceKennedy confirmed in a media release on Friday that the accident took place at approximately 2:15 p.m.

It said the accident involved a trailer with a 20-foot container and a private motor vehicle.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Fire Brigade were reportedly quick on the scene.

GraceKennedy said its team on the ground and other relevant personnel are assisting the authorities in their investigations.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss of life, and extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, other loved ones, and our team members who have been affected," it said.

