Two men charged over Constant Spring Road attack

The St Andrew Central police have arrested and charged two men in relation to an attack on a man on Constant Spring Road.

They are 20-year-old Stephen Halstead, a student of Pandora Crescent in Kingston 11 and 21- year-old Roshawn Minott, unemployed of Bayview Boulevard, Bull Bay in St Andrew, who are charged with wounding with intent.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that at about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 02, Halstead and Minott, armed with knives, attacked and stabbed a man multiple times.

An off-duty police officer noticed the altercation and intervened, discharging his licensed firearm in the direction of the men hitting Halstead in the lower body.

The police were alerted and assisted all three men to hospital on their arrival.

Halstead and Minott were treated and later released into police custody.

Both men were subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney on Wednesday, August 09.

Their court date is being finalised.

