Update | Man killed in accident outside GraceKennedy distribution centre identified

The Spanish Town police have identified the victim of Friday afternoon's fatal accident outside the gates of the GraceKennedy distribution centre in St Catherine.

He is Murray Nathaniel Grant, 45, of Fairview, St Catherine.

The police say about 2:15 p.m., Grant was driving a Honda Fit motor car along the Salt Pond Road when the driver of a trailer lost control of the vehicle.

The rig then overturned on the car, crushing the driver inside.

Grant was removed from the wreck after a tractor lifted the trailer from the car.

The truck driver has been warned for prosecution.

-Rasbert Turner

