24-y-o St Thomas farmer charged with attempted murder

Twenty-four year-old farmer Akiel Showder, from Arcadia district in St Thomas, has been charged with attempted murder following a dispute with another man on August 2.

The Morant Bay police say about 7:40 p.m., an altercation developed between Shrowder and the complainant when a ratchet knife was brought into play.

It is alleged that Shrowder inflicted several stab wounds on the other man.

The injured man was assisted to the hospital, where he was admitted.

Shrowder was later arrested and has since been charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, the police said Saturday.

