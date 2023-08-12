Curfew imposed in Gregory Park after Saturday morning mayhem

The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in a section of the Gregory Park community in Portmore, St Catherine to bring calm following last night's mayhem which left one person dead and 44 others homeless.

The curfew started at 6 p.m. Saturday and will run until 6 p.m. on Monday.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

The additional security measure comes as residents panic over the alleged firebombing of 11 houses on Walkers Avenue some time after 3:30 a.m.

A 28-year-old taxi operator Raneel 'Rum Punch' Haughton, who was reportedly sitting on a white Toyota Probox motorcar with a friend at 17 Walkers Avenue, was shot dead as he tried to escape.

The houses were located at 44 Walkers Avenue.

Eight houses were destroyed and three partially burnt, according to assessments so far, leaving 27 adults and 18 children without a home.

Gregory Park is in Portmore which is part of the St Catherine South police division.

The area has been witnessing an upsurge in gang-related violence in recent months.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along the Dyke Road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road.

SOUTH: Along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road to the intersection of the Municipal Boulevard about 2,080 meters.

EAST: Along Dyke Road about 695 meters from the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard to the train line.

WEST: Along the Municipal Boulevard about 1,322 meters from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

