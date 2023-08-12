More problems for Dayton Campbell as ex-MP demands $15m for 'defamation'

Politician Dayton Campbell's legal problems are mounting as former legislator Othneil Lawrence is threatening to sue if he fails to pay $15 million for alleged defamatory comments he made at a political meeting in July.

Campbell, a medical doctor, is the general secretary of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP). Telephone calls to him on Saturday for a response to the developments went unanswered.

Attorneys for Lawrence, in a letter dated August 11, 2023, gave Campbell, who is also a former MP for the St Ann North Western, 24 hours to respond.

In addition to the $15 million, Lawrence, who was once an MP for the constituency, is demanding $250,000 to cover legal costs.

“Failure to comply within 24 hours to issue a public apology in terms to be agreed and to agree payment will result in our filing of a claim in the Supreme Court of Jamaica on our client's behalf against you without any further reference to you,” the letter said.

Campbell is under pressure over comments he made at a PNP meeting in Clarendon on July 27. The statements centred on a 2015 rumour that was started by a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter who was subsequently sentenced to 30 months in prison for public mischief.

Lawrence's letter accused Campbell of defaming him. Mention was also made of Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz and MP for St Thomas Western James Robertson. All three are members of the ruling party.

Vaz has filed a lawsuit while Robertson yesterday gave Campbell 24 hours to apologise and pay $20 million in damages in return for not taking the matter to court.

According Lawrence's missive, which has similar words to Robertson's, Campbell's statement was “false, malicious and defamatory” and has caused irreparable harm to his character. It said Lawrence has built up an “enviable reputation” over the years as a leading civil servant and business professional.

"We therefore demand that you immediately withdraw your statement and issue a public apology to be broadcast over the said public traditional and social media outlets which will be acceptable to our client," the letter said.

Vaz filed a defamation lawsuit against Campbell on August 4, alleging that the statements were motivated by malice and were calculated to disparage him in his political, professional, social and personal life.

- Kimone Francis

