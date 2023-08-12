New JPs urged to perform with integrity

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has charged the 93 newly minted justices of the peace (JPs) for the parish of St. Catherine to “live up to the standard of unquestionable integrity” as they discharge their duties.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the New Testament Church of God in Braeton, St Catherine, on Thursday, August 10, Minister Chuck said the JPs must act in the interest of justice and play their part in bringing peace to their respective communities.

“Act with humility. People should see you as someone of unquestionable integrity. If you’re not, people will know. So make sure in your heart, in your mind, in your behaviour, in your prayers, that you stand up for integrity,” he said.

Chuck called on the new JPs, who have joined the cadre of Jamaicans trained to assist with the provision of justice services at the community level, to assist in changing the culture of work among Jamaica’s youth.

He noted that approximately 200,000 youth are unemployed, some of whom have no interest in working.

“Justices of the peace and the JP Association, you will have to work very closely with the police, with the pastors, with the various institutions to see how we can get more of these youngsters into the workplace instead of on the street extorting, scamming, robbing, and harassing people. Jamaica can only become a better place if we can control the crime and violence,” Minister Chuck maintained.

The role of a justice of the peace is governed by the Justices of the Peace Act, 2018, which seeks to promote the rights of citizens.