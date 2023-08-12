PNP's Dayton Campbell yet to respond to demand for $20 million to avoid defamation suit

Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western James Robertson is demanding $20 million and an apology from People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell for a “defamatory” statement he made on a political platform last month.

Attorneys for Robertson, in a demand letter dated August 11, 2023, gave the former MP for St Ann North Western 24 hours to respond.

Campbell's failure to do so will result in the filing of a claim for damages in the Supreme Court, said the letter seen by The Gleaner.

Campbell has not responded to Gleaner requests for a response.

Alexander Williams, one of Robertson's lawyers, confirmed Saturday morning that Campbell is yet to respond to the letter that he said was emailed and delivered at the PNP's headquarters on Old Hope Road in St Andrew on Friday.

The document said Campbell made a “defamatory” statement about Robertson on July 27. The statement also referenced Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz and former MP for St Ann North Western Othneil Lawrence.

The statement centred on a 2015 rumour that was started by a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter who was subsequently sentenced to 30 months in prison for creating public mischief.

The letter said Campbell's statement was “false, malicious and defamatory” and has caused irreparable harm to Robertson's character.

It said Robertson has built up an “enviable reputation” over the years as a business professional and that he has continued to maintain this with all financial institutions and international businesses and his family, friends and colleagues have been outraged and concerned.

The letter said Campbell's statement was made at a “massive” gathering and was live streamed “to thousands of individuals both locally and internationally" and has caused much “embarrassment and distress” to Robertson, who has been the deputy leader of the JLP for 20 years and who has been MP for more than 20 years.

“We therefore demand that you immediately withdraw your statement and issue a public apology to be broadcast over the said public traditional and social media outlets which will be acceptable to our client.

“You are also to pay him damages which we calculate at $20,000,000 as well as legal costs incurred by him to date in the sum of $250,000.00.

“Failure to comply within 24 hours to issue a public apology in terms to be agreed and to agree payment will result in our filing of a claim in the Supreme Court of Jamaica on our client's behalf against you without any further reference to you,” the letter signed by Williams said.

Vaz filed a defamation lawsuit against Campbell on August 4, alleging that the statements were motivated by malice and were calculated to disparage him in his political, professional, social and personal life.

- Kimone Francis

