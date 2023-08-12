Portland students benefit from back-to-school fair

NONSUCH, Portland:

HUNDREDS OF students in eastern Portland benefitted from a back-to-school treat hosted by businesswoman, Rosemarie Palmer Lindo, which has seemingly eased the burden on the pocket of some parents in several adjoining communities.

The back-to-school treat, which was held on Friday, attracted students and parents from several communities in eastern Portland including Breastworks, Prospect, Nonsuch, and Anchovy Gardens, who turned up in droves to collect school bags, uniform material, school shirt for boys, footwear, pencil and pen, eraser, ruler, and writing books.

Palmer Lindo, who told The Gleaner that she decided to get an early start this time around, so as to ensure that parents were better able to have an insight into what was available for their children in terms of assistance. She said that she is merely playing her part as a business operator by giving back to the people of eastern Portland.

“I am quite aware of the ravages brought about by COVID-19, which disrupted the entire school system,” she said.

“Through COVID-19, which also resulted in the shutting down of various sectors for almost two years, some persons lost their jobs. As a commercial operator, I have gotten good support from community residents and it is only fair that I try to play my part by giving back to those that are in need of assistance. I have to thank Essie’s Variety store in Port Antonio for their assistance in making this back-to-school treat a reality.

“We have handed out more than 350 school bags, uniform material, and shirt for boys, so it is really a case now that some of these parents can channel their money elsewhere, as their children have basically received most, if not all of the necessaries. It is partnerships like this one that makes life a lot easier on the pockets of parents,” she added.

Meanwhile, several parents including Dorrett Pink, Carlene Haughton and Marcia Bramwell, expressed their appreciation for the businesswoman’s gesture. They claimed that she has always provided assistance to students in some meaningful way.

“Mi really grateful fi di help because things really tough pon mi. I have a boy and girl attending primary school and dem get bag, book, shoes, uniform and material, pencil and pen,” said Haughton, who spoke on behalf of the other parents.

“We now just haffi see so best we can find di lunch money, bus fare, and school fee fi send dem back to school. And mi a tell you say mi did kinda a fret, cause mi nuh get no help from dem father. Him nuh really a work now still, so it tough. Di government say every child must learn, so even if mi can’t find the school fee, dem haffi go a school,” she added.