Two alleged Portmore gangsters charged

Two alleged gangsters implicated in various crimes including murder in Portmore have been charged by the St Catherine South police.

Phillip Scott has been charged with murder and being part of a criminal organisation, knowingly conspired with a criminal organisation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The second man, Tyrese Taylor, is charged with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, unlawful of ammunition and being part of a criminal organisation.

Acting head of the police division Superintendent Hopton Nicholson confirmed the charges.

He said the Scott and Taylor, who are from Portmore, were among six who turned themselves in when the police announced their names.

Nicholson said three men remain in custody to be interviewed while a seventh man is still being sought.

The men were named among a group of seven on August 6 as persons of interest in the upsurge in criminal activities in the area.

Nicholson said the interest of the police is to topple criminal leaders within Watson Grove, Gregory Park and surrounding communities in Portmore.

- Rasbert Turner

