UPDATE | Gregory Park's morning of terror: What happened?

Gunmen fired on residents fleeing their burning homes forcing them back into the fiery structures, according to a preliminary report of the early morning terror that gripped Gregory Park, St Catherine leaving one person dead and more than 40 homeless.

The attack took place at 17 and 44 Walkers Avenue and at the intersection of Cottage Drive in the dark of Saturday morning.

A police report said the carnage started some time after 3:30 a.m. at 17 Walkers Avenue with the shooting death of 28-year-old taxi operator Raneel 'Rum Punch' Haughton, who was reportedly sitting on a white Toyota Probox motorcar with a friend.

Both reportedly heard explosions and in a bid to escape, Haughton was shot in his upper body and right arm. He collapsed and later died.

Shortly after, the police say a group of men armed with rifles and handguns then made their way to 44 Walkers Avenue where the fire victims were asleep.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The attackers allegedly threw oil on the houses and set them ablaze. They later opened gun fire which awoke the occupants.

"Whilst the occupants were escaping from the burning buildings, the gunmen opened fire at them which they had to retreat inside the burning houses," the report said

One of the residents sustained burns all over her body and is in hospital in serious condition.

Haughton was pronounced dead on arrival.

Teams from the Waterford and Spanish Town Fire stations extinguished the blaze.

Eight spent casings and one blood sample were recovered.

Eight houses were destroyed and three partially burnt, according to assessments so far, leaving 27 adults and 18 children without a home.

Gregory Park is in Portmore which is part of the St Catherine South police division.

The area has been witnessing an upsurge in gang-related violence in recent months.

- Ruddy Matthison and Rasbert Turner contributed to this story

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.