Mechanic charged over St Thomas knife attack

A 22-year-old mechanic from St Thomas has been charged with wounding with intent following a fight with another man in the eastern parish last month.

He is Twain Thompson from Bamboo River in Morant Bay.

The incident took place in the community of Cottage Pen on July 29.

The Morant Bay police say about 2:30 a.m., an altercation developed between Thompson and the complainant when it is alleged Thompson used a ratchet knife to stab the complainant to the left side of his abdomen.

The man was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

On August 9, Thompson turned himself in to the police, where he was charged after being questioned in his attorney's presence.

The police say a court date has not been finalised.

