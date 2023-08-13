West Indies win T20I series against India 3-2

West Indies beat India by eight wickets in Florida today to take their T20I series 3-2, their first T20 series win against the Asian side since 2017.

Brandon King led the chase with 85 runs, his highest T20 score.

Shai Hope hit the final ball of the 18th over for six to give the Windies victory at 171/2

Romario Shepherd took four wickets to restrict India to 165. He was named player of the match.

Nicholas Pooran won player of the series.

Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 61.

More details to come.

