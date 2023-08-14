13 men listed as wanted over Gregory Park violence

The St Catherine South police have listed 13 men as wanted for questioning in connection with the series of violent incidents in Gregory Park, Portmore.

The men are being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch or any police station within the division immediately.

Being sought are:

• Ian Watson otherwise called 'Scaley'

• Shane Williams otherwise called 'Gaza Tussain'

• A man known only as 'Teacha'

• A man known only as 'Venom'

• A man known only as 'Birch'

• Odane Fowler otherwise called 'Packchow'

• Ryan Muir otherwise called 'Titiman'

• A man known only as 'Nigel Mclarty'

• A man known only as 'Sugar'

• Miguel Tracey otherwise called 'Ears'

• A man known only as 'Maverick'

• A man known only as 'Poo'

• A man known only as 'Pick Pocket'

The police say the men are wanted for questioning in relation to recent activities in the community.

They say cops are working tirelessly to ensure that these events are brought to an end.

Persons with information can make an anonymous report by calling 311.

The police say all information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

