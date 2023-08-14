210 trained in problem management for communities

Jamaica now has the benefit of its first batch of Problem Management Plus (PM+) graduates, as the Ministry of Health & Wellness moves to bolster community-based mental wellness interventions islandwide.

The 210 volunteers, who are from community- and faith-based organisations, graduated from the programme as PM+ providers (162) and supervisors (48) last Thursday, in a ceremony held at The Summit in New Kingston.

Senator Dr Saphire Longmore, guest speaker at the ceremony, a psychiatrist and supporter of the ministry’s national mental wellness response programme, commended the graduates for their volunteerism.

“I want to not just congratulate you, but also thank you for taking up this very significant mantle and for your commitment. You are taking part in an initiative that we are very hopeful for … We are about the preventative approach and early intervention to enhance mental wellness,” Longmore said.

PM+, which was developed and is supported by the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO), is designed to bring mental health support services to communities, meeting people where they are, while providing them with the space and the tools to overcome adversity that can impact their mental wellness.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Thursday’s graduation ceremony also saw PAHO donating 40 tablets to the programme. Valued at some $4.2 million, the tablets are to support data collection, monitoring and evaluation as the programme is rolled out in communities.

“We are at long last paying attention to an issue that we in public health have known has been a critical issue for years and years … It brings me great encouragement to have so many people committed to this really important public health topic,” noted Ian Stein, PAHO/WHO representative to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

For more information on PM+ and/or to access mental wellness support, call the Ministry’s Mental Health & Wellness Suicide Prevention Helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE

(888-639-5433).