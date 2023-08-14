36 rounds of ammo, illegal guns seized in Westmoreland

Cops in Westmoreland have seized thirty-six 9mm rounds of ammunition and two Taurus 9mm pistols.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police say about 11 a.m. on Saturday, cops carried out an operation in Gordon district, Whitehouse in the parish.

Lawmen were in the area when a concrete structure was searched.

During the search, the firearms with two magazines were seen in a shopping bag.

The investigation continues.

