August PATH payments to be late

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) that payments will be made late in August.

In a statement from the Ministry, Portfolio Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., said the Ministry is aware of the concerns of families to take care of their children's educational expenses for the new school year.

“I want to assure you that your Government is aware of the issues, and I want to share with you some of the provisions that are in place to assist you with the extra expenses. Your next PATH beneficiary payment will be made beginning August 21. Families will receive between $3,800 and $5,600 for each child who is registered in a government educational institution, from grades 1 to 13,” he said.

Charles Jr. also noted that an additional payment will be made.

“Along with this regular benefit payment, you will receive an additional amount of $3,500 for each child, registered in a government school, to assist you with back-to-school expenses,” he said.

Parents with children starting a new school are also being reminded to visit the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's office in their parish to prevent disruptions in payments.

Meanwhile, the Minister is reminding parents to access two key benefits available through the programme after completing secondary education.

“Students who register to resit CSEC or CAPE subjects, sit CAPE subjects, register for skills training, or certificates, diplomas or associate degrees, can qualify to receive a post-secondary grant of up to $30,000,” he informed.

“PATH students who are pursuing bachelor's degrees can receive Tertiary Bursaries of $100,000 per year, for up to four years of study, provided that they maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5 and meet the other requirements stipulated by the institution,” the Minister added.

Persons can visit the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website at mlss.gov.jm for more information on how families can access benefits under PATH.

They can also call 876-922-8007 or visit one of the parish offices located islandwide.

- JIS News

