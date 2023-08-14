Cornwall Regional Hospital transfers A&E wait area back indoors

Persons seeking treatment at the Cornwall Regional Hospital now have a more comfortable environment to wait as they access care.

The Accident and Emergency (A&E) waiting area, which was repurposed to accommodate COVID-19 patients, has transitioned back to its original role, creating a more pleasant setting for patients and staff.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who toured the hospital on Friday, told journalists that during the pandemic, the hospital temporarily shifted the waiting area to a tent outdoors to maintain safety protocols.

With the substantial decline in COVID-19 cases, the hospital has transferred the area back inside.

“It is a much more comfortable environment. It is air-conditioned, the staff are a lot more comfortable, it has nice seating areas, it has bathroom facilities and so on,” he noted.

“So, while people still have to wait, as is the case in all A&Es, they can wait and in a more comfortable setting,” he pointed out.

“It's something that I think we're happy for. I'm happy for the staff and for the people who are using it,” Tufton added.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the redevelopment of the hospital, located in Mount Salem, St James, is in the “homestretch”.

Cabinet has approved the final phase of the project, which entails the building of ward spaces, operating theatres, a new A&E and more.

“We're on the homestretch. It's still a long stretch, it is not a sprint. We will get to a point shortly when things will become a lot more obvious in terms of the completion of the process,” Tufton said.

He noted that the transformation taking place will not only benefit patients but also staff, who use the facilities.

The health minister said the improvements reflect a commitment to quality healthcare delivery.

- JIS News

