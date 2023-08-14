Global participation expected at 2-day hybrid mathematics conference in Jamaica

Jamaica is set to host the 5th International Conference on Math Teaching, which has been merged with the Seventh Annual Amazing Math Powers Workshop.

This two-day hybrid conference, set to take place on August 23 and August 24 at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew, is expected to invigorate mathematics education among teachers worldwide.

The official opening of the conference, scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 23, will feature a keynote address by Minister of Education & Youth Fayval Williams.

Under the theme, ‘Numbers Matter: Mathematics Education for Nation Building, Economic Prosperity, and Community Empowerment’, the event is a collaborative endeavour between Book Merchant in Jamaica and Scholastic International, headquartered in New York.

With the expected participation of hundreds of math educators and enthusiasts from countries including Kuwait, Ghana, Bolivia, Jordan, Mexico, Ecuador, Trinidad & Tobago, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Malta, United Arab Emirates, Jamaica, Belize, Spain and Singapore, this event is set to provide a unique platform for those in attendance to explore innovative teaching methods, share insights and cultivate essential skills for fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in students.

Commenting on the potential impact of the conference, Sharon Elliott, CEO of Book Merchant said, “This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote math education and build on the success of the annual Amazing Math Powers event, which has been held collaboratively with Shortwood Teachers’ College and the Jamaica Teaching Council for the past six years.”

The conference, supported by key partners in education and sponsored by private-sector companies, such as JMMB, Caribbean Flavour and Fragrances Limited, Cari-Med and Asterix Tourism Services, is in alignment with the burgeoning initiative to establish Kingston as a STEM City. This conference, therefore, reflects the local commitment to nurturing a robust environment for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

According to Elliott, participants can anticipate a stimulating and enriching experience by delving into pioneering methodologies, collaborative learning and the limitless potential of math education. She noted also that the conference programme is designed to feature a diverse range of sessions, including expert insights on emerging topics, such as Zone of Proximal Development and P2A2 tasks. Attendees will also gain exposure to benchmark practices in math education from experts spanning the globe.

Elliott underscored the significance of the 5th International Conference on Math Teaching & Amazing Math Powers to equip math educators with the necessary tools and strategies in order to contribute to the cultivation of well-rounded citizens and advance Jamaica’s dedication to excellence in education.

For free registration and details of the conference, visit: https://bookmerchant.net/amazing-math-powers-conference/