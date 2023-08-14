Jamaicans come together to ask ‘Who are we?’

As part of the activities recognising Jamaica’s 61st year of Independence, Regardless (The Manley Centre) in St Andrew, the former residence of National Hero Norman Manley, was the setting last week for a wide-ranging discussion themed ‘Who Are We?’ as an independent nation.

The event, held last Monday, brought together notable figures from Jamaica’s cultural, academic, and business spheres to deliberate on the nation’s past, present, and future.

Hosted by Karen Y. Johns, Caribbean Connector and CEO of the United States-based GOOD Institute, the event took the form of a hybrid luncheon, attended in-person and online by individuals including scholars and business leaders from the diaspora.

The discourse revolved around Jamaica’s future aspirations and goals, emphasising the intrinsic value of each individual’s voice and contribution. Participants underscored the importance of acknowledging the collective journey from a history marked by enslavement and colonialism towards achieving national independence.

Jamaican-American businessman David Mullings said he saw a lot of “promise” in his birth country, as globally the nation’s culture is highly ranked and rated, particularly in with regard to its language, sport and music.

“For me, there is some disappointment, but there is a lot more pride; so I would say 80 per cent pride, 20 per cent disappointment if I just split those two, and significant pride in what we’ve accomplished… . As Jamaicans, anywhere we go in the world, our brand is so big, we actually have it easier than other people… being Jamaican and sounding Jamaican is an advantage globally,” said Mullings.

Addressing the symbiotic relationship between tourism and other sectors of the economy, attendees passionately called for the bridging of gaps between the food industry and tourism, underscoring the potential for economic growth and the reduction of food imports.

“You know what my hope is [for Jamaica]? That we will take agriculture really seriously, so that we can feed ourselves. The import bill where agriculture is concerned is mind-boggling and if we can’t feed ourselves, we might as well ‘go a bush’,” said Fae Ellington, cultural consultant and actress.

The participants, in their deliberations, accentuated with utmost emphasis the preeminent significance of education, expounding upon the pivotal roles played by early- childhood education, vocational skills training, and the necessary inclusion of Garveyism in schools as indispensable catalysts for propelling the nation steadfastly along the trajectory of progress.

Robert Gregory, former executive director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, who was online, chimed in, “[We should] have the courage to use the education process to first and foremost, at the early-childhood level, affirm the legitimacy of every Jamaican child and the Jamaican language they speak, the core of their Jamaican identity. The orientation to the entire system must be to empower and enable learners. To create value, whatever form that value takes, and by so doing become the very embodiment of value that is the new Jamaican citizen.”

Wayne Campbell, educator and blogger, said, “The meaning of independence differs based on one’s background. We speak of political independence; however, for the masses, economic independence is lacking. The focus now for our political leaders should be one in which access to economic independence is the priority. The teaching of history education continues to be (fragmented) in the education system and this, to a large extent, is responsible for a significant number of young Jamaicans being disconnected from their culture. It’s not rocket science; if we are not aware of our past, then our future will be negatively impacted.”

Unity and collaboration emerged during the luncheon as essential pillars for progress in Jamaica’s socio-economic landscape. The role of young people, innovative political initiatives, and the celebration of Jamaica’s rich cultural diversity were lauded as integral to steering the nation towards positive transformation.

In a bid to translate discussions into actionable outcomes, Johns outlined her vision for each participant to articulate specific actions they would undertake if given the appropriate resources. This strategy aims to foster accountability and tangible progress, aligning with the event’s overarching objectives to build an improved Jamaica by Independence 65.

The event concluded with a poetry reading by Ann-Margaret Lim, dedicated to Edna Manley, and a song by Aaron Silk underscoring the urgency for positive change in Jamaica.