Alleged burglar held wearing clothes from apartment break-in charged

The police have charged a 24-year-old man after he was held wearing clothes he alleged stolen from an apartment he broke into.

Kenguo Fanti of Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine is charged with house breaking and larceny.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

The alleged incident happened on Friday, August 11.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police report that a man locked his apartment located on Central Avenue in St Andrew and left.

Upon his return, he realised that his premises was broken into.

The police were summoned and later discovered that the culprit(s) pried open a window to gain access.

A quantity of clothing, a wristwatch, and an iPhone cell phone were reportedly stolen.

Later that day, the police say the man saw Fanti wearing a pants and shirt, which he identified as stolen from his apartment.

The police were summoned and Fanti was arrested.

According to the police, he was searched and the wristwatch and the cell phone belonging to man were found in a black pouch he was carrying.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.