Alleged Clarendon car thief remanded

Clarendon resident Canute McKenzie, who was part of a duo that allegedly robbed a man of his motor car in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was today remanded when he appeared in the parish court.

McKenzie, 27, of May Pen, is answering to charges of possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and robbery with aggravation.

McKenzie was ordered to return to court on September 21when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that about 10 a.m. on July 17, McKenzie and his crony allegedly robbed a motorist of his Honda Fit motor car.

Acting on information police personnel intercepted the stolen vehicle at a stoplight along Church Road in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

While attempting to elude the police, the driver of the car crashed into another vehicle.

McKenzie and another man alighted from the vehicle during which McKenzie allegedly dropped a nine-millimetre pistol.

He was chased and held, while the other man escaped into the area.

McKenzie was taken into custody and was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

