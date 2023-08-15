Man charged for gambling outlet robbery in Portmore

A 39-year-old labourer was on Monday charged in relation to the January robbery of a gambling outlet in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine after the police say fingerprints recovered at the scene linked him to the crime.

Jason Wint, otherwise called 'Lawn Man', of Marine Park in Portmore, was charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohibited weapon and malicious destruction of property.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that on Saturday, January 7, Wint and another man, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the business establishment and held up a woman and robbed her of her personal items.

In addition, they reportedly stole a black music mixing board valued at $400,000, $30,000 cash and assorted liquor valued at $54,000, according to the police.

The police say the men also smashed 22 American Russian Roulette gaming boxes and stole cash amounting to $850,000.

The woman reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched.

On Monday, August 14, Wint was arrested and charged.

His accomplice is still at large.

