Man charged over fatal Burgher Gully gun attack

Sleuths at the Major Investigation Division have charged a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two persons, including an eight-year-old, and the injury of two others in last month's attack in Burgher Gully in Kingston.

Kevin Smith, otherwise called 'Tallist' or 'Gangster Nird', of a Kingston 2 address, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent.

He was charged on Friday, August 11 following an identification parade.

Smith is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Meanwhile, the police have posthumously charged Smith's cronies who were later found dead.

They are 21-year-old Omario Lawrence and 19-year-old Calhime Campbell, otherwise called 'Kutchie', a construction worker, both of Vineyard Town.

The police say their bodies were found a day after the July 30 attack.

It is reported that about 10:10 p.m., armed men pounced upon a group of persons in the community and opened fire at them before fleeing the scene.

When the shooting subsided, four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where 8-year-old DJ Dawes and construction worker 34-year-old Joel Lemmanaus were pronounced dead and the others were admitted.

A police probe was launched which they say revealed that two men, whose bodies were found on Glendale Avenue, Kingston 2 on Monday, July 31, were accomplices of Smith.

They were charged posthumously.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Smith on Monday, July 31.

