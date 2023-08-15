PNP mourns passing of former Councillor Phylene Muirhead-Wilson

The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Councillor for the Welcome Hall Division in St James, Phylene Muirhead-Wilson.

Muirhead-Wilson, who served from 1998 to 2003, passed away on August 6, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to her community and the nation.

The PNP says her unwavering commitment to public service exemplified the core values of the party.

The party says her tenure as a councillor was marked by a deep sense of responsibility and an unyielding determination to uplift the lives of those she represented.

"Comrade Phylene Muirhead-Wilson's life was a testament to the power of selfless service and community spirit," said Dr Dayton Campbell, General Secretary.

"She was not only a councillor but a true advocate for positive change, and her impact reached beyond politics, resonating with individuals from all walks of life."

The PNP extended condolences to her children, relatives and loved ones.

