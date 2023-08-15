St Ann woman charged with lottery scamming following airport seizure

A woman allegedly held with a package containing American bank cards hidden inside a shoe at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Monday has been charged with lottery scamming.

Charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device is 24-year-old Selina Anderson of Camelot Village, Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The police report that Anderson went to the customs cargo area of the airport to collect a package.

The item reportedly had two US bank cards hidden inside a shoe.

She was apprehended and consultation was initiated with members of Lottery Scam Task Force to undertake an investigation.

Anderson was taken into custody and a subsequent raid was carried out at her premises.

The police say an onsite analysis done on her cell phone revealed several documents with identification information, banking information, and credit card information of persons residing overseas.

She was consequently charged with breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act.

Her court date is being finalised.

