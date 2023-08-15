Trelawny man charged with buggery

A Trelawny man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy has been charged with buggery.

It's alleged that the attack occurred between November and December last year while the two walked home from church.

The name of the 24-year-old accused has not been disclosed to protect the identity of the 15-year-old student.

However, his attorney Donnovan Collins said his client has indicated that the allegation is “a deliberate attack on his reputation”.

“We hope that this matter will move speedily through the court so that his name can be cleared once and for all,” Collins told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

He was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 when he appeared before the Trelawny Parish Court on Tuesday.

As part of his bail condition, the accused man was also ordered to relocate from his community while the case is ongoing and surrender his travel documents to authorities.

A stop order has been placed on him at the ports and he has been ordered to report to the Half-Way Tree Police in St Andrew once per week.

