10-year-old opens ‘Jazmin Corner’ at May Pen Hospital

Jazmin Corner, an inviting space for young patients at the May Pen Hospital to read and relax, was officially opened on Friday.

The area, located on the Paediatric Ward, was outfitted by 10-year-old Canadian-Jamaican actress/singer, Jazmin Headley, at a cost of CDN$6,000.

It is equipped with a computer, reading books and toys. Each child on the ward was presented with a gift package.

The youngster, who heads the Jazmin Foundation, said that she began her philanthropic journey three years ago, during COVID-19, after receiving several birthday and other gifts that she neither used nor needed, and decided to give them away.

Her parents also influenced her decision to donate.

“My parents always told me their story because they grew up here [Jamaica] and they said ... they did not have a lot growing up. So, I figured that, even if they are no longer little kids, I can help the people who are now little kids. Instead of taking, I decided to give,” Jazmin said, noting that giving back makes her feel “warm and fuzzy” inside.

Over the years, she has raised funds to provide wheelchairs, clothing, and other items to needy children in Jamaica and Canada. She receives help from her parents to undertake these efforts.

Jazmin’s mother, Debra Myers, said that the family has a culture of giving and she is proud to see that her daughter is inspired to do charitable work at such an early age.

“Ever since I moved to Canada, I am always shipping things back to Jamaica, so Jazmin is just taking over from what I was doing. It makes me feel good. I am hoping that other children will admire her and want to do what she is doing,” she said.

Jazmin is part of the cast of a TV show for children in Canada called Ukulele U and will appear in a movie, which is expected to be out this month.

She has collaborated on a song with Rodney Price, popularly known as ‘Bounty Killer’, and has donated to his foundation.

Jazmin, who has two brothers, said that her goal is to use the proceeds from her earnings to set up a Jazmin Corner in every public hospital in Jamaica.

She also has her eyes set on the legal profession.

“I want to be a judge in the family court when I grow up. My dad wanted to be a judge, but he ended up going into basketball. My aunt also wanted to be a judge but didn’t,” she said.

Jazmin loves coming to Jamaica and enjoying the culture.

“Sometimes we go to where my mom lived (St Elizabeth), when she was a child. The house is still there and I have friends there and we like to do cartwheels and play tag,” she said.

Her favourite Jamaican dishes include fried plantain, jerked and curried chicken and oxtail.