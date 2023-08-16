18 arrested in Gregory Park police operation

Eighteen persons were today arrested in a police operation in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine as cops continue to clamp down on violence in the area and apprehend criminals.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says two of them were later charged in connection with the seizure of two pistols loaded with ammunition seized during the operation, which was assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

The operation started around 5 a.m. and lasted for several hours.

Lindsay provided the update at a briefing at the Portmore Police Station.

The senior cop further disclosed that three of the 13 men who were named as persons of interest on Monday in relation to Saturday's fatal firebombing on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park are now in custody.

They are to be interviewed.

In the attack, gunmen fired on residents fleeing their burning homes, forcing them back into the fiery structures.

The incident left one person dead and more than 40 homeless.

Lindsay said more operations are to be undertaken as the police continue to reassure residents, keep the area safe, and go after more criminals.

- Ruddy Mathison

