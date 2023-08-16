American man killed in crash with ambulance

An American man was killed on Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed on Queen's Road, Discovery Bay in St Ann.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Jarelle Donato, of Dallas, Texas in the United States of America.

The Discovery Bay police say about 5:15 p.m., Donato was driving his Mazda Demio motor car from the direction of Montego Bay, St James, when he collided with an ambulance that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were alerted and both drivers were transported to hospital where Donato was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.