Businessman charged for allegedly pulling gun on mother and child during argument

St Catherine businessman Kenrick Ferguson has been charged for allegedly pulling his licensed firearm on a woman and her 10-year-old son during an argument involving the adults.

Ferguson, 51, of Glengoffe, is charged with assault at common law, using a firearm to commit a felony, unauthorized use of a firearm, and malicious destruction of property.

The police say the incident happened on Saturday, August 12 in the community of Mispach.

Reports from the Linstead police are that between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 Ferguson, who is a licensed firearm holder and the complainant had a dispute.

During the fracas, he allegedly used his firearm to threaten her as well as her 10-year-old son.

He then proceeded to damage the complainant's Toyota Corolla motor car, according to the police.

The police were summoned and Ferguson was arrested.

He was later charged.

His court date is not yet finalised.

