Fire brigade assistant commissioner charged for alleged attempted rape of 14-y-o

Assistant commissioner with the Jamaica Fire Brigade Floyd McLean has been charged for the alleged attempted rape and sexual touching of a 14-year-old girl who was volunteering at the Montego Bay fire department in St James.

McLean, who has responsibility for the brigade's Region IV, was charged this afternoon by the St James police.

McLean was arrested yesterday after the minor made a report to the police's Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

The teen girl was on voluntary service at the fire department when she was allegedly molested by McLean.

He joined the brigade 33 years ago and was promoted to senior management three years ago.

- Janet Silvera

