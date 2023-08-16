Full Text | None of our members are under illicit enrichment probe – PNP

The People's National Party (PNP) says none of its Members of Parliament or Senators have been approached by the Integrity Commission regarding its investigation into parliamentarians for illicit enrichment.

In a statement today, the PNP said the party's leadership contacted all current members individually and it is satisfied that none on its side has received communication from the commission indicating that they are subjects of investigation for unjust enrichment.

News has emerged that six parliamentarians being probed for illicit enrichment have been notified by the commission.

The PNP says while it is pleased with the status of its members, the Government, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, should openly inform the country whether any of its members are being investigated by the anti-corruption body.

“It is imperative for the public's confidence that there is transparency on this matter,” the PNP argued.

Full Statement

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding says, “The Prime Minister must not hide the truth from the people. Who are the six? The country needs to know. Don't hide it, tell it!”

Furthermore, considering the seriousness of these investigations, it is only prudent that any government ministers, representatives, or officials who are being investigated voluntarily step aside from their official duties during the investigation process.

It is essential that we maintain the integrity of our governance structures and ensure that those under investigation are not in positions that may compromise the impartiality of the process. Additionally, any parliamentarian under investigation for illicit enrichment should withdraw their membership from the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee and/or the Joint Select Committee reviewing the Integrity Commission Act because of the obvious conflict of interest.

We cannot have government ministers and representatives overseeing the country's resources while under investigation for possible corruption. This goes beyond party lines; it's about upholding the principles of good governance and accountability that all elected officials should be held to.

The PNP will continue to monitor the situation closely and cooperate with any investigations that may arise in the future. We are steadfast in our dedication to fostering a just and accountable political environment.

