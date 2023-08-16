Justice Aston Hall encourages J’cans to envision their path to success

A Jamaican Canadian judge is urging Jamaicans in the diaspora to engage with and support the next generation to participate and continue to aspire for positions in which they can help themselves and their fellow citizens.

“This starts with determining as an individual what is your dream, what is your purpose, what is your children’s purpose, what is your family’s purpose. Then decide to take the necessary steps to fulfil those dreams in your life. Model the person you want to be,” said Aston J. Hall, Associate Chief Justice in the Ontario Court of Justice, who was the keynote speaker at the 61st anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence and the Jamaican Canadian Association gala held under the theme ‘Proud and Strong: A Journey of Resilience and Perseverance’, at the Jamaican Canadian Community Centre in Toronto.

Justice Hall said his wife, Linda, showed him a video of Michelle Obama saying the same thing: “You have to model and practise who you want to be; you have to take the necessary step to prepare yourselves to be who you want to be, especially in this kind of environment.”

To underscore his point, he alluded to Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s quote – “Decide in your heart of hearts what really excites you and challenges you, and start moving your life in that direction. Every decision you make, from what you eat to what you do with your time tonight, turns you into what you want to be tomorrow and the day after that.

“As Jamaicans, we know who we are. We have survived the horrors of slavery, we have survived colonialism and we have survived being immigrants in this new country. And we have made it our own. And as the great Bob Marley said, we are survivors.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

POWERFUL ATTRIBUTES

Justice Hall emphasised that Jamaicans have flourished in Canada because in large part they are resilient people. He told the community that they now have the obligation “to take these unique and powerful attributes to move this country forward so the new generation and the larger community across Canada can live in a dynamic, economically strong, diverse and inclusive society – one that continues to be enriched by our presence and participation”.

He noted that despite Jamaica’s size, it has punched above its weight in the world, and as independence is celebrated, Jamaicans should be inspired by this tiny but powerful island in the Caribbean.

“As we say in Jamaica, ‘we likkle but we tallawah’. Progress is not linear, there are times of setbacks and moments of frustration with the rate of progress but we cannot stop. We cannot slow down. Progress has been made and continue to be made; however, our generation is nearing the end of our running our leg of the race.”

Noting that there are many new possibilities in Canada, he urged everyone to reach for them and the opportunity to invest in their children and themselves.

“As Jamaican Canadians we are among the carriers of the torch that lights the way forward to an economically strong and a just Canada.”

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Justice Hall, who migrated to Canada from Jamaica as a young boy 40 years ago, referenced the generation of Jamaicans that came into its own in the 1950s that decided that because of the failure of the West Indies Federation, “Jamaica was going to pursue its independence and those people, our forefathers and mothers, particularly Norman Manley, who for all intent and purpose is the father of Jamaica.”

The judge said Jamaica has prospered and is making the step forward. Hall noted that he is inspired by the work of the Jamaican Canadian Association, by its passion for community, service and the support of its members for one another and for him.

“Throughout my career, the Jamaican Canadian Association has been a moral support, a community building organisation that focuses on learning and creates what I call fulfilling relationships. And like home, a place where I’m reminded to be humble and to work hard.”

The annual award recipients this year included: Benito Palomino for the president’s award; Dr Sylvanus Thompson for the community service – individual; The Walnut Foundation for the community service – organisation; Herrol Mattocks, outstanding volunteer of the year; Anthony Scott, outstanding volunteer of the year; Camille Hannays-King and Ellen Wynter, lifetime achievement; Dean Parker, Sharon Wynter-Bowen and Glenford Gordon, 25 years of continuous membership service; and Ismay Murray and Desmond Marrett, 50 years of continuous membership service.

The diamond jubilee recognition awards were presented to Miah Bailey, Alton Telfer, Gifford Walker, and Karl Fuller.

Among those who delivered greetings at the gala were Sharon Miller, Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Canada, whose term of office comes to an end; Mayor Olivia Chow; Leslyn Lewis, MP for Haldimand – Norfolk, who ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada; Judy Sgro, MP for Humber River – Black Creek; and Jill Andrew, MPP for Toronto – St Paul’s.