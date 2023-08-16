Meadows calls on PM to name JLP members under scrutiny for ‘illicit enrichment’

Dennis Meadows, the People’s National Party (PNP) aspirant for Northern Trelawny, has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to name those members of his administration who are being investigated by the Integrity Commission for ‘illicit enrichment’.

He was addressing the PNP’S conference in South Trelawny on Sunday night.

“The Integrity Commission has stated that there are six members of parliament who are being accused of benefiting from illegal transactions. By law, the commission cannot name the members to the public. The prime minister can release the names. The Opposition Leader Mark Golding has stated that none of his members are guilty. It only stands to reason that those six so accused are among the 49 members of the Government “ said Meadows.

“’I was accused for wrongdoing during my stint with the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA). I withdrew myself from the FLA not because of guilt, but to ensure that nowhere could I be accused of interfering with the probe. At least, the prime minister can ask those six members to stand aside while the probe is ongoing,’ Meadows contended.

Chairman of the Party Angela Brown Burke, who was on the platform, got up and declared, “I am free of any such allegations, as I told the Comrade Leader.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Dr Pauline Foster Grant announced that the conference had confirmed Fabion Davis as the candidate for South Trelawny at the next general election.

“... It is with profound joy that I am telling you that ‘Fabo’ got 100 per cent of the delegates’ vote. It is now time for all of us to begin the work, so that the PNP can become government once again,” Grant said.

Davis promised to work to improve the lives of farmers.

“I know how dear farming is to you, the people of South Trelawny, Water is life for farmers. When elected, I will work on water being available to you farmers. It is not an easy task, but I, with your help, can achieve much,” Davis told the gathering.