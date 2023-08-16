Police probing bar robbery in St Ann

The police in St Ann are probing a break-in and robbery at a bar in Lawrence Park today.

It is reported that the businesswoman securely locked her establishment and retired to bed.

Around 9 a.m. she was awoken by a resident who observed that her businessplace was broken into.

Initial checks revealed that the culprit/s cut the padlocks and broke into the venue.

It was observed that a Russian roulette gaming box and a quantity of assorted liquor were stolen along with an undetermined sum of cash.

An investigation has been launched to find those responsible for the incident.

There have been a spate of burglaries and break-ins in the parish.

- Rasbert Turner

