Police probing bar robbery in St Ann
The police in St Ann are probing a break-in and robbery at a bar in Lawrence Park today.
It is reported that the businesswoman securely locked her establishment and retired to bed.
Around 9 a.m. she was awoken by a resident who observed that her businessplace was broken into.
Initial checks revealed that the culprit/s cut the padlocks and broke into the venue.
It was observed that a Russian roulette gaming box and a quantity of assorted liquor were stolen along with an undetermined sum of cash.
An investigation has been launched to find those responsible for the incident.
There have been a spate of burglaries and break-ins in the parish.
- Rasbert Turner
