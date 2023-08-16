Political leader killed less than a week after presidential candidate’s assassination

GUAYAQUIL (AP):

The unprecedented violence shaking Ecuador claimed the life of another political leader on Monday, bringing the number of politics-related slayings within the last four weeks to three, including that of a presidential candidate.

The fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, a local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the front runner in Sunday’s special presidential election and member of the same party.

The shooting happened in the northern province of Esmeraldas. Details were not immediately available.

“Ecuador is experiencing its bloodiest era,” González tweeted. “A heartfelt hug to the family of colleague Pedro Briones, fallen by the hands of violence.”

The killing of Briones, who was a political leader in a rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas, came less than a week after the South American country was rocked by the assassination in broad daylight of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who had a famously tough stance on organised crime and corruption. Villavicencio was killed at the end of a political rally in Quito, the capital, despite having a security detail that included police and bodyguards.

Their slayings followed the July 26 fatal shooting of the mayor of Manta, Ecuador’s third-largest city. Agustín Intriago, 38, had recently been re-elected to a term that began in May.

Thousands of people have been killed over the past three years in Ecuador as the country has transformed into a major drug-trafficking hub and cartel-aided local gangs battle for control of the streets, prisons and drug routes. Crime and violence have dominated the discussions around Sunday’s election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, González said she revamped her security detail following Villavicencio’s killing, but continued to refuse to wear a bulletproof vest, arguing that she is a Christian woman.

“I have faith in God; He is the one who takes care of us,” she said.

Should she become president, she said she plans to take a tough stance on crime, cleaning up police forces, increasing control along the country’s borders, and investing in equipment for law enforcement.