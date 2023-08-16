Senior fireman arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor

A senior member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade was apprehended on Tuesday night on reasonable suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The official was taken from his office in St James, in the presence of staff.

The individual has undergone questioning in the company of his lawyer, according to information obtained by The Gleaner. Simultaneously, a team of detectives continues to delve into other aspects of the ongoing investigation.

The police say the latest arrest is part of efforts to steadfastly pursue suspects believed to be violating regulations, regardless of their background or affiliation.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police overseeing Area One, Vernon Ellis, emphasised the police force's resolute commitment to safeguarding minors.

"We are committed to taking all necessary precautions to protect minors in our community. Given the increased access during school breaks, we are taking decisive action against those who might pose a risk to our youth. Our investigators are both capable and determined," Ellis told The Gleaner Wednesday morning.

- Janet Silvera

