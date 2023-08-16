Tourism officials disappointed as Air Canada suspends flight to Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Tourism Minister, Randall Mitchell, has expressed disappointment after Air Canada announced a suspension of its service to Trinidad and Tobago just three months after it had resumed flights to the Caribbean country.

“Air Canada appears to be having industrial relations challenges presently with ongoing pilot negotiations and/or industrial action, as well as, the availability of pilots to operate its equipment.

“It is indeed unfortunate that, as a consequence, the anticipated recommencement of the Toronto – POS (Port of Spain) route for this winter schedule which had already been registered with local authorities and flights sold, now has to be cancelled,” Mitchell said.

On Tuesday, Air Canada announced the indefinite suspension of its flight.

“Air Canada has currently suspended service between Toronto and Port of Spain for 2023. At this point in time, we have no plans for the resumption of this route.,” the Montreal-based airline said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Air Canada had on May 25 this year announced it would resume flying to Piarco International Airport, four times weekly using its Airbus A220-300 fleet.

Mitchell said that the state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is expected to increase capacity on the Toronto-Port of Spain route for the Christmas season, as it did for the July/August vacation period.

He said also CAL is expected to add three more Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its jet fleet by fourth quarter 2024, allowing the airline to offer additional flights, expand its route network and reduce fare costs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.