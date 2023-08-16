Two guns seized at Retirement dump in St James

The St James police on Wednesday seized two guns during operations at the Retirement dump in the parish.

The guns have been identified as a MAC-11 pistol/submachine gun and a Glock nine millimetre pistol.

The seizures were made as part of activities under 'Operation Surge'.

The police say over 10 guns have been seized since Operation Surge began on August 8.

