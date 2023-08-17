12-y-o boy charged for stabbing of 13-y-o girl in Portland

A 12-year-old Hope Bay, Portland boy has been charged for attacking a 13-year-old girl with a machete and then stabbing her with a knife.

He was charged on Wednesday with wounding with intent following the incident.

Reports from the Hope Bay police are that about 11 a.m., the boy attacked the girl with a machete.

An adult intervened and disarmed the boy, the police say/

He then reportedly went to retrieve a knife, which he allegedly used to stab the girl in her back.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and the teen girl was taken to hospital, where she is being treated.

The boy was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.