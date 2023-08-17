Body of 62-y-o Clarendon man found with head bashed in

The Clarendon police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found in his yard with its head bashed in on Wednesday in Alley district, Lionel Town.

He has been identified as Derrick Bandoo of 5th Avenue in the community of Alledonia.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that about 6 a.m., Bandoo's body was discovered at the rear of his premises by his neighbour.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Bandoo's body was seen under a tree in blood with the head bashed in.

Investigations are ongoing.

