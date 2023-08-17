Buff Bay Tax Office reopens after 2018 closure

The Buff Bay Tax Office in Portland has reopened after being closed in 2018.

The office, which opened on August 3, is located at Sam's Plaza in Buff Bay.

The original location closed due to irreparable deterioration caused in large part by the environmental conditions and the original construction material.

Staff were redeployed to nearby the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio tax offices while the tax authority worked to identify and retrofit a more suitable temporary location.

The authority says it is in the process of making preparations for the execution of a long-term plan of rebuilding an office at the original site while exploring the unique environmental considerations, and the mitigation strategies involved in the office's reconstruction.

