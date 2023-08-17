Corporate Hands | Catherine’s Peak supports ‘Graduates Can Fly’ initiative

Grace Foods brand manager with responsibility for Catherine’s Peak Spring Water, Kadia Harris (second left), presents a symbolic cheque to St Andrew High School for Girls student choir director, Aliyah Carr (second right). The school won in the secondary schools category for the Graduates Can Fly singing competition. Joining in the photo are Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell, recording artiste, and Nadette Grant Malcolm, head of department, performing arts, at St Andrew High School for Girls. The Graduates Can Fly initiative was born out of the popularity of the song ‘Caterpillars Can Fly’, produced by Agent Sasco and his daughter, Lauren, along with international speaker and writer Alvin Day, that is being sung at graduations locally. The competition is in its second year and the top three schools in the primary and secondary categories were presented with their prizes at a ceremony held at the JN Group office in Kingston on Wednesday. Catherine’s Peak was the presenting partner for the event.