Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation contributes $1m to Musgrave Market Fund

The Desnoes & Geddes Foundation has donated $1 million to the Musgrave Market Rehabilitation Fund. This contribution will assist in the construction of a temporary market structure following the destruction of the Musgrave Market by a massive fire. The official handover was made on Monday, August 14, at Red Stripe’s Spanish Town brewery. Here, the D&G Foundation team joins the Action Ann Foundation representative for a photo op as they hand over the symbolic cheque. From left are D&G Foundation accountant Dennis Beckford; Director of Action Ann Foundation Gabrielle Wood; and administrator of the D&G Foundation, Totlyn Brown Robb.