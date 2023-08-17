Thu | Aug 17, 2023

Corporate Hands | JP Farms gives Gray’s Inn community a fresh start

Published:Thursday | August 17, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Gray’s Inn community residents Joyce Lawrence (left), Vivine Pickersgill (third right) and Calvin Shakes (standing behind), rejoice alongside JP Farms General Manager Mario Figueroa (second left) and Member of Parliament for South East St Mary Dr Norman
Contributed
Gray’s Inn community residents Joyce Lawrence (left), Vivine Pickersgill (third right) and Calvin Shakes (standing behind), rejoice alongside JP Farms General Manager Mario Figueroa (second left) and Member of Parliament for South East St Mary Dr Norman Dunn, as water flows from a newly installed pipe on Wednesday, August 2, in the community after a four-decade-long delay. The St Mary residents received an overflow of the vital commodity, thanks to an intervention by JP Farms and the member of parliament.