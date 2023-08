Scores of students and residents of Manchester line up to take advantage of the medical and humanitarian mission held at the Bethany Primary School in the parish on Tuesday. The Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund, which has been giving back to communities such as Bethany, Devon and Hibernia in Manchester for the past 15 years, teamed up with the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida, the Kiwanis Club of South Dade, Florida, and the Dinthill Past Students Association to stage the mission.