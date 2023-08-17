Dengue cases on the rise, Jamaicans urged to be vigilant

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising Jamaicans to remain vigilant in the wake of an increase in dengue cases.

It says there is a 13% increase in cases of the mosquito-borne disease since the start of the year.

The figure, it notes, is above those reported in the 2021 and 2022 epidemiological years.

While the increase in dengue activity is observed, Jamaica is not currently experiencing an outbreak, the health ministry notes.

At the same time, the Ministry says that it has identified, with support from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), nine cases of Type 2 dengue virus in four parishes — Kingston and St Andrew; St Thomas; St Catherine and Westmoreland.

The health ministry notes that the presence of the Type 2 virus, cases of which have not been seen in the population since 2010, heightens the island's risk for a possible outbreak.

“The Ministry continues to be vigilant in its efforts to manage the risk of a dengue outbreak. The current response measures to the increase in numbers include a comprehensive review of current infrastructure and inventory to manage the expanded vector control programme. We are also intensifying dengue prevention and control activities within the regional health authorities and the parish health department,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

The health ministry says it has also put in place enhanced public education and vector control measures, including community-based vector control workers.

“We have already begun to strengthen our vector control measures with increased fogging in high-risk communities and institutions. This includes amplifying larvicidal treatment of breeding sites and improving the testing capacity of public health laboratories,” the CMO added.

Disease surveillance is ongoing with increased training workshops and capacity building.

Additionally, ministries, agencies and departments are being engaged toward intersectoral collaboration inclusive of funding to execute their component of the strategy.

